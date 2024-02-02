The C5 Aircross is currently the flagship model for Citroen in India (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen cars to offer six airbags as standard in India

By Pradnesh Naik 10:01 am Feb 02, 202410:01 am

What's the story The Indian market has witnessed a surge in demand for better safety features in cars in recent years. To benefit from the ongoing trend, Citroen is set to provide an enhanced safety kit in its cars starting from the second half of this year. The company will provide six airbags as standard in all models. Additionally, ISOFIX and rear seat belt reminders will be added across all variants. This decision follows the introduction of the automatic version of C3 Aircross.

Next Article

Commitment

Citroen's commitment to safe mobility

Aditya Jairaj, MD and CEO of Stellantis India, shared his thoughts on the safety improvements. He said, "At Citroen, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs. The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection, drive quality, and value to our customers." Citroen is the second carmaker after Hyundai to offer six airbags as standard across all of its cars.

Cars available

Automatic variants of C3 Aircross join Citroen's Indian portfolio

Citroen recently added an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox to the C3 Aircross. It is available in two trims: Max and Plus. This was done to enhance the appeal of the seven-seater SUV in India. Apart from the C3 Aircross, the French carmaker also has the C3 micro-SUV, E-C3 EV, and C5 Aircross mid-size SUV in its portfolio on our shores. By adding more safety features to all offerings, the company now plans to expand its presence in our market.