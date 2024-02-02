Both SUVs feature adaptive LED headlamp units as standard

Mercedes-Benz GLA or BMW X1: Which SUV is better?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 02, 202403:10 am

What's the story Mercedes-Benz, one of the top luxury carmakers, has introduced the 2024 model of its entry-level SUV, the GLA, in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the capable X1 from its arch-nemesis, BMW. Between these two premium German models, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

SUVs have been the most sought-after body style in India in the past few years. All carmakers, including the premium ones, are joining the bandwagon to gain from the ongoing trend. Now, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2024 version of its popular GLA model with several updates to its exteriors and interiors. However, to win the champion's title, it has to rival the BMW X1.

Design

BMW X1 looks more visually appealing

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA features a large, chrome-studded grille, sweptback LED headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. In comparison, the 2023 BMW X1 gets a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs sport a sleek shark-fin antenna.

Interiors

Both SUVs offer panoramic sunroof and multiple ADAS functions

Mercedes-Benz GLA has a luxurious, tech-forward cabin with a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, 64-color ambient lighting, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup with the latest MBUX OS. BMW X1 gets a sporty yet spacious cabin with a dual-tone minimalist dashboard, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. Both feature multiple ADAS functions.

Performance

Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered with a more powerful engine options

The 2024 GLA is backed by a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (163hp/270Nm) and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine (190hp/400Nm). The 2023 X1 draws power from a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp/230Nm and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill that generates 150hp/360Nm. The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup, while the latter has a 7-speed DCT gearbox with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 50.50 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW X1 ranges between Rs. 49.50 lakh and Rs. 52.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the GLA will make more sense with its powerful engine options and overall better brand value and reach our shores.