The car will have a V10 engine

Red Bull's first hypercar, RB17, will be available in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:51 pm Feb 01, 202407:51 pm

What's the story Red Bull has announced that its first-ever street-legal hypercar, the RB17, is being designed by F1 engineer Adrian Newey. Set to compete with the Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie, the RB17 will boast a naturally-aspirated, V10 engine that can rev up to 15,000rpm and produce an impressive 1,000hp. In a recent podcast, Red Bull's Global Chief Technical Officer shared exciting details about this highly anticipated machine.

Next Article

Specs

What about its performance and aerodynamics?

The RB17's powerful combustion engine will be complemented by an electric motor that adds an extra 200hp. With a target kerb weight of under 900kg, the RB17 will aim to be lighter than the ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. This hypercar should be one of the most aerodynamic vehicles ever created, achieving lap times similar to F1 cars. Newey disclosed that the RB17 will generate a limited peak downforce of 1,700kg at 241km/h, and equal downforce to its weight at 193km/h.

Availability

It will have a limited production

The two-seater RB17 will offer a roomier cabin than the Valkyrie and will come equipped with active suspension and custom Michelin tires. Production will be limited to just 50 units, with one reserved for Newey himself. Red Bull plans to test various components in 2024, display a full-size scale model this summer, and start on-track testing in 2025. The lucky 49 customers can expect their cars in 2026, along with exclusive training that includes using Red Bull's F1 simulator.