It has a range of 240km per charge

Force Gurkha-based electric SUV breaks cover: Check design, features

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:46 pm Feb 01, 202406:46 pm

What's the story Czech start-up MW Motors has unveiled the Spartan 2.0, an all-electric SUV with a 240km range, based on the Force Gurkha. The bodyshell, suspension, chassis, off-road gear, and interior components come from Force Motors, while a Chinese company supplies the battery. The Spartan 2.0 has incorporated customer feedback from the original Spartan EV, which was a conversion of the UAZ Hunter, a Russian military 4x4 from 1971.

Next Article

Figures

Dimensions and suspension setup

At 4,116mm long and 1,812mm wide, the Spartan 2.0 is larger than the Jimny, making it more agile in tight spaces. The vehicle boasts an approach angle of 38 degrees, a departure angle of 35 degrees, and an estimated breakover angle of 25 degrees. With a kerb weight of 2,350kg, the Spartan 2.0 has load and towing capacities of 1,025kg and 3,000kg, respectively. Coil springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and rear, respectively, handle suspension duties.

Details

What about its performance?

Spartan 2.0 sports a single motor that delivers 176hp and a whopping 1,075Nm of torque. There is a transfer case for manually-selectable two/all-wheel drive with high and low ranges. It also features manually locking differentials at the front and rear, as well as hill descent control. The battery has a usable capacity of 57.4kWh, offering a range of about 240km. Charging can reach rates of up to 90kW, enabling a 20-80% fill in just over 30 minutes.

Inside

What about its interiors?

The Spartan 2.0's interior closely resembles the Gurkha sold in India. It features cloth-upholstered adjustable seats, an infotainment touchscreen, a two-way adjustable steering wheel, electric windows, AC, and a digital instrument cluster. In some European countries, the car is retailed as a commercial vehicle, meaning it lacks rear seats and is strictly a two-seat SUV. There is no word from Force Motors about launching an electric SUV based on the Gurkha in India.