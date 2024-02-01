The car will offer 500km of range

Tata Harrier.EV shown at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Feb 01, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has showcased the Harrier.EV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. It arrived alongside other Tata models like the Curvv, Nexon EV, Nexon CNG, Safari Black Edition, and Altoz Racer. The Harrier.EV, sporting a unique Seaweed Green color, first made its appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. Built on the innovative Activ.EV platform, this electric vehicle (EV) is set to hit the market in 2025.

Next Article

Powertrain

What about its performance?

The Harrier.EV will feature Tata's signature design language, and is expected to be the first Tata EV with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, thanks to the Activ.EV platform. The vehicle will be packed with cutting-edge features, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While official powertrain details are yet to be revealed, a leaked image hints at a range of roughly 500km for the car.

Features

Design and interior

Compared to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the Harrier.EV will offer more cabin space, with the charging port moved to the front. The look of the production-ready vehicle will closely resemble the one displayed at the Bharat Mobility stage. Inside, the cabin will boast a 12.3-inch floating-style screen from the Nexon.EV, an all-digital driver's display, and other modern features.

Cost

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Harrier.EV in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 22-25 lakh (ex-showroom).