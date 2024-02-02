Mahindra Scorpio-N features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra Scorpio-N achieves new production milestone in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:27 pm Feb 02, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is celebrating a significant milestone for its popular SUV, the Scorpio-N, in India. The new-age rough-roader has surpassed the one lakh units production milestone. Launched in June 2022, this three-row SUV competes with the likes of the Tata Harrier and comes in both petrol and diesel options. With five variants (Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L) and seven paint schemes to choose from, the Scorpio-N's starts at Rs. 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

Here's a look at the SUV's design and interiors

The Scorpio-N follows Mahindra's modern design philosophy and exudes a butch SUV appeal. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, silvered skid plates, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. Inside, the SUV features a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a powered driver's seat, and a single-pane sunroof. It packs an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Amazon Alexa integration and a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system.

Specifications

Engine and transmission options available with Scorpio N

Under the hood, the Scorpio N boasts a 2.0-liter petrol engine that delivers 198hp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that produces 173hp/400Nm. A six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox are available, along with an optional '4Xplor' all-wheel-drive system for off-roading enthusiasts. It's worth noting that Mahindra recently increased the SUV's prices by up to Rs. 39,300 to counter the rise in input costs.