Norton V4CR Café Racer rides on either OZ Piega or BST Rapidtek designer wheels

Norton V4CR Café Racer debuts at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

By Pradnesh Naik 10:19 am Feb 02, 202410:19 am

What's the story TVS-owned British marque Norton has revealed the V4CR Café Racer, a high-performance motorcycle, at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. This happens to be the first time the bike has been brought to India since the Chennai-based bikemaker acquired Norton a few years back. The company's goal is to introduce the premium brand to Indian consumers. However, there are no plans to launch the V4CR Café Racer in India due to its niche appeal.

Next Article

About the bike

Norton V4CR Café Racer: Specifications, features, and design

The Norton V4CR Café Racer boasts a powerful 1,200cc V4 engine that generates 185hp of maximum power at 12,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. It looks radical with CNC-machined bits, a TIG-welded aluminum tubular chassis, and a single-sided billet aluminum swingarm. The bike is equipped with top-notch components like fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo monoblock calipers, and cutting-edge electronic riding aids. While its design may not be universally appealing, it certainly commands attention on the road.

Future

TVS's future plans with Norton brand

TVS Motor Company aims to broaden its premium offerings with the Norton brand. There are rumors that the homegrown company is developing a lineup of Norton motorcycles for both domestic and international markets. It's highly likely that the company will produce some of these bikes at its Hosur plant, further demonstrating its dedication to the premium motorcycle segment on our shores.