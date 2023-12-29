Is 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R better than Aprilia RS 660

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Is 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R better than Aprilia RS 660

By Pradnesh Naik 06:15 pm Dec 29, 202306:15 pm

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rolls on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki is gearing up to reveal the 2024 iteration of the Ninja ZX-6R in India on January 1. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight motorcycle will compete with the capable RS 660 from Aprilia. With the showdown set to happen soon, which one makes more sense on our shores? The Japanese fighter or the Italian brawler?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The middleweight motorcycle segment in India has been growing rapidly in the past few years. Aprilia has been dominating the supersport category with the RS 660. However, it has been facing competition from Japanese rivals such as Yamaha and Honda. Now, Kawasaki is getting ready to join the list with the 2024 version of the Ninja ZX-6R in January.

3/6

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R looks more appealing of the two

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits on a perimeter frame. It sports dual LED headlamps, an aerodynamic windscreen, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, angular mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank, split-type seats, and upswept exhaust. The Aprilia RS 660 features an aggressive design and flaunts semi-faired body panels, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlights, and a slim LED taillight.

4/6

Both bikes come equipped with traction control and cornering ABS

In terms of rider safety, both the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Aprilia RS 660 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of both motorcycles.

5/6

The Ninja ZX-6R packs a more powerful engine

Powering the new-generation Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a 636cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four-cylinder engine that generates 129hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. The Aprilia RS 660 is fueled by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 101hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Aprilia RS 660 can be yours at Rs. 13.39 lakh. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ninja ZX-6R makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, powerful engine, and better brand reach and value.