Toyota records highest ever wholesales growth in February

By Pradnesh Naik 01:25 pm Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Toyota, the world's second-largest carmaker, experienced a record-breaking 61% increase in wholesale growth in India this February, selling 25,220 units. This unprecedented surge is attributed to the high demand for SUVs and MPVs, with models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Fortuner leading the pack. Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, expressed optimism for the upcoming year and stressed the importance of meeting customer expectations with top-quality vehicles.

Sales growth

Domestic sales and exports contribute to growth

In February alone, Toyota sold 23,300 units domestically and exported 1,920 units. This followed January's impressive sale of 24,609 units. Manohar pointed out the growing demand for SUVs and MPVs in India and said that the Japanese automotive giant is "at the forefront of this demand surge." He also mentioned the Innova Hycross hitting a 50,000-unit sales milestone since its launch in November 2022, highlighting its hybrid technology and design differences with the iconic Innova Crysta model.

Diverse portfolio

Toyota's diverse offerings and industry-first initiative

Besides its popular models, Toyota also offers re-badged versions of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ertiga as Glanza and Rumion, respectively. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes in the mid-size SUV market, while the Hilux pick-up vehicle targets a niche audience. Vellfire is a luxury MPV imported into India. In a unique industry move, new units of all these models are transported directly from dealer stockyards to sales outlets on flat-bed trucks, ensuring each vehicle arrives in pristine condition for customers.