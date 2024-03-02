Next Article

Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to launch and unveil the pricing for the CRETA N Line on March 11 and has already started accepting bookings for Rs. 25,000. Now, citing sources, CarWale reported that the sporty model will have a waiting period ranging between five to eight months from its launch date. Deliveries are expected to kick off around mid-May 2024. By placing an order now, customers can secure priority delivery for their CRETA N Line.

Design

SUV gets N Line badging, red-colored elements

The CRETA N Line sports a bolder look and showcases redesigned front and rear bumpers, side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and larger 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires. The brake calipers are painted red, and the new paint options include the signature "Thunder Blue" shade with a black roof. Inside, the cabin sports an all-black theme with striking red stitching and inserts.

Specifications and pricing

Two variants and engine specifications

The Hyundai CRETA N Line will be available in two versions, the N8 and N10, powered by the same 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine producing 158hp of power and 253Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The anticipated price range for the CRETA N Line falls between Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).