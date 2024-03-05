Next Article

It will be based on MQB EVO platform

Everything we know about Volkswagen T-Roc's final pure ICE version

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:07 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Volkswagen is putting the finishing touches on its new T-Roc, set to debut in 2026, as the German carmaker's final pure internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. The second-generation T-Roc will sport a revamped front end resembling the Tiguan, complete with a fresh grille and updated LED headlights. Its side profile will be sleeker, featuring a single chrome strip extending from the hood to the rear window.

Mild-hybrid drivetrain and shared underpinnings

The forthcoming T-Roc is anticipated to share its MQB EVO platform and engine lineup with the new Passat, Tiguan, and updated Golf. This could pave the way for the T-Roc's first plug-in hybrid powertrain, boasting an electric-only range of over 100km from a 19.7kWh battery and DC charging rates up to 50kW. Additionally, a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter option will make its debut as Volkswagen scales back its pure-ICE offerings.

Engine options and Euro 7 emissions regulations

The updated T-Roc will likely continue to offer the current selection of 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, and 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engines found in the Golf. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer announced that strict Euro 7 emissions regulations played a role in introducing a mild-hybrid. He stated that the company was ready to discontinue small cars rather than re-engineer them to meet these standards.

Future electric T-Roc possibility

Despite Volkswagen trademarking the ID Roc name, hinting at an electric successor to the present T-Roc, the company has denied any immediate plans for an EV version. A spokesperson told Autocar, "The move to trademark the ID Roc name is futureproofing. We don't have immediate plans for an electric T-Roc, but we see a model like this in the future." An electric T-Roc could potentially share the MEB Entry platform with the Volkswagen ID.2all, offering a 451km range.