Tata Motors gears up to launch five new vehicles

By Pradnesh Naik 02:59 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors is set to introduce five new vehicles this year, leveraging the success of its new-age Nexon range. The upcoming lineup includes a revamped Punch, a high-performance Altroz variant, and three entirely new models: the Curvv EV, Harrier EV, and Curvv ICE. This move marks a significant expansion of Tata's product portfolio as it continues to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Punch facelift

Refreshed Punch model to debut soon

The redesigned Punch is scheduled for a year-end release, featuring a completely revamped front and rear fascia. The design is expected to mirror Punch EV, with minor changes distinguishing the internal combustion engine (ICE) version. The vehicle will retain its 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine, delivering 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox, with an additional CNG kit option offering slightly reduced power and torque outputs.

Altroz variant

Altroz Racer: Tata Motors' high-performance hatchback

The Altroz Racer, a performance variant of one of India's top hatchbacks, is set to feature a newly designed sporty grille and sleek 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The vehicle will also showcase a blacked-out hood with white racing stripes. Inside, it promises more premium features like a larger touchscreen unit, a modern fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree-view camera, and a head-up display. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers 120hp/170Nm.

Electric vehicles

Tata Motors to introduce Curvv EV and Harrier EV

The Curvv EV, set to launch in the coming months, will largely resemble the model displayed at the Auto Expo. Although battery details remain undisclosed, it is expected to provide a drivable range of up to 500km. The Harrier EV, also unveiled at the Auto Expo, will be built on Tata's Gen2 architecture, this vehicle can support a two-motor setup and an AWD configuration. The anticipated range for this model is around 500km as well.

Curvv ICE

Currv ICE to debut after the EV

The Curvv ICE, expected to hit the market three to four months after the Curvv EV, will largely mirror its electric counterpart's design with minor tweaks for differentiation. The interiors promise more premium features than the Nexon and will include all modern amenities. It will be powered by a new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers 122hp of power and 225Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit.