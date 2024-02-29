Next Article

Bookings for Hyundai CRETA N Line begin, albeit unofficially

By Pradnesh Naik 01:37 pm Feb 29, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Several Hyundai dealerships have begun taking pre-orders for the CRETA N Line. The much-anticipated SUV will debut on March 11. This high-performance variant of the CRETA (facelift) marks the third N Line model to hit the Indian market. Eager customers can reserve their sporty SUV with a token amount ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 at select dealerships, as online bookings through Hyundai's website are yet to start.

Expectation

Expected variants, specifications, and design of the CRETA N Line

The Hyundai CRETA N Line will be available in two trims: N8 and N10. The performance-focused SUV is expected to feature a potent 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (158hp/253Nm). Catering to diverse driving preferences, the motor would likely be offered with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Aesthetically, the SUV will boast aggressive styling, including revamped bumpers akin to the VENUE N Line and i20 N Line models, along with an eye-catching Thunder Blue paint scheme with red-colored accents.

Features and pricing

Features and estimated price range

Inside, the CRETA N Line's cabin will showcase an all-black theme with red stitching and accents. The SUV will retain features such as a dual display setup for the infotainment panel and instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting from the standard model. We expect the upcoming CRETA N Line to be priced between Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 23 Lakh (ex-showroom).