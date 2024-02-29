Bookings for Hyundai CRETA N Line begin, albeit unofficially
Several Hyundai dealerships have begun taking pre-orders for the CRETA N Line. The much-anticipated SUV will debut on March 11. This high-performance variant of the CRETA (facelift) marks the third N Line model to hit the Indian market. Eager customers can reserve their sporty SUV with a token amount ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 at select dealerships, as online bookings through Hyundai's website are yet to start.
Expected variants, specifications, and design of the CRETA N Line
The Hyundai CRETA N Line will be available in two trims: N8 and N10. The performance-focused SUV is expected to feature a potent 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (158hp/253Nm). Catering to diverse driving preferences, the motor would likely be offered with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Aesthetically, the SUV will boast aggressive styling, including revamped bumpers akin to the VENUE N Line and i20 N Line models, along with an eye-catching Thunder Blue paint scheme with red-colored accents.
Features and estimated price range
Inside, the CRETA N Line's cabin will showcase an all-black theme with red stitching and accents. The SUV will retain features such as a dual display setup for the infotainment panel and instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting from the standard model. We expect the upcoming CRETA N Line to be priced between Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 23 Lakh (ex-showroom).