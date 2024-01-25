Range

STLA Medium platform features and capabilities

Stellantis introduced the STLA Medium platform in July last year. It is designed for both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive vehicles with battery packs up to 98kWh. The company claims a 'Standard' pack provides over 500km of range, while a 'Performance' pack offers a WLTP range exceeding 700km on a single charge. The platform's 400V electric architecture consumes less than 14kWh per 100km and can charge from 20% to 80% in just 27 minutes.

Powertrain options

Electric motors and other powertrain options

The STLA Medium platform can accommodate electric motors ranging from 218hp to 388hp of power. Besides the electric powertrain, the new-gen Jeep Compass is anticipated to feature turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, although specific details are yet to be revealed. The platform's modular design allows for various lengths and wheelbases, making it suitable for a broad range of C- and D-segment vehicles.