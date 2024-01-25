Diesel powertrain

Diesel engine specifications and market share

The diesel-powered Curvv is anticipated to boast 115hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque, matching the Nexon's performance. The frugal mill would likely be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Despite a dip in diesel vehicle sales, Tata Motors remains dedicated to this powertrain, which represents 24% of the midsize SUV market. The company aims to capture a significant market share by offering diesel, electric, and petrol powertrains for the Curvv.

Timeline

Production timeline and sales target

Production of the Curvv is set to commence around April at Tata Motors's Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra. The company has established a sales goal of roughly 48,000 units for the Curvv SUV, divided between its EV and combustion engine versions. Out of these, 12,000 units are projected to come from the EV version. Tata Motors's strategy envisions electric vehicles accounting for up to 17% of its volume by 2024.