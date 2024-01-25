BMW iX1 to get radical makeover with Neue Klasse platform
Luxury car marque BMW is developing its next-generation iX1 electric SUV. It will be built on the EV-only Neue Klasse platform, as reported by the German automotive magazine Automobilwoche. The current-generation iX1 model uses the UKL2 platform. This same architecture forms the base for ICE-powered X1, which is available in petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions. The new iX1 (internally codenamed NB5) is anticipated to be the last of six electric vehicles scheduled for release by 2028.
The next-generation iX1 is not coming anytime soon
The new BMW iX1 is expected to hit the market around 2027 or 2028. The existing model will be six years old by then. BMW has set an ambitious goal for 2026, aiming for electric vehicles to make up one-third of its total global sales. If all goes as planned, 33% of the automaker's total vehicle sales will be purely electric, with new EV launches playing a key role in reaching this target.
Neue Klasse platform key to profitable EVs
By 2026, BMW predicts that electric vehicles built on the Neue Klasse platform will be as profitable as those powered by internal combustion engines. EVs are generally more costly to produce due to components such as battery packs and advanced electronic control units. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has stated that cars based on this platform will be more cost-efficient to develop and manufacture. The Neue Klasse architecture will be instrumental for the automaker's future EV lineup.