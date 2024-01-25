Expected launch

The next-generation iX1 is not coming anytime soon

The new BMW iX1 is expected to hit the market around 2027 or 2028. The existing model will be six years old by then. BMW has set an ambitious goal for 2026, aiming for electric vehicles to make up one-third of its total global sales. If all goes as planned, 33% of the automaker's total vehicle sales will be purely electric, with new EV launches playing a key role in reaching this target.

Platform

Neue Klasse platform key to profitable EVs

By 2026, BMW predicts that electric vehicles built on the Neue Klasse platform will be as profitable as those powered by internal combustion engines. EVs are generally more costly to produce due to components such as battery packs and advanced electronic control units. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has stated that cars based on this platform will be more cost-efficient to develop and manufacture. The Neue Klasse architecture will be instrumental for the automaker's future EV lineup.