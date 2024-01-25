Engineering

Anticipated performance and engineering of the upcoming Milano EV

The Milano is anticipated to deliver 'best-in-class driving dynamics and handling,' as stated by Alfa Romeo. The same engineering team behind the 4C, 8C, and Guilia GTA has concentrated on dynamics by focusing on the suspension. The goal was to achieve top-notch driving dynamics through direct and extremely precise steering geometry, enhancing grip for quick cornering.

Specifications

Platform, specifications, and availability

Constructed on Stellantis' e-CMP platform, the Milano is likely to share specs with the Jeep Avenger. We expect a 54kWh battery providing a range of up to 400 km. However, the Milano's dual-motor system could churn out more power. With an estimated price tag of £40,000 (around Rs. 42.26 lakh), it will be comparable in size to Volvo EX30. The EV will be sold primarily in Europe and a few international markets.