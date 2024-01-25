Poor sales

Fronx turbo sales lagging behind expectations

The Fronx is offered with three powertrain options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter bi-fuel CNG, and a 1.0-liter direct-injection turbo petrol (BoosterJet). Currently, the turbo-petrol Fronx accounts for just 7% of total sales, while CNG makes up 16%. The remaining comes from the regular 1.2-liter petrol engine. Srivastava noted that some customers might be sensitive to the price as the turbo variants, which come with many feel-good features, demand a premium over the trims with the 1.2-liter petrol motor.

Strategy revision

Revisiting variant strategy for Fronx turbo model

To increase sales, Maruti Suzuki is considering introducing lower-spec versions of the Fronx turbo. Srivastava acknowledged that some customers who appreciate the turbo engine may not value certain features like the head-up display or a 360-degree-view camera. Without giving a timeline for the launch for a more affordable Fronx with turbo engine, he stated that the company is analyzing the market and relooking at the variant strategy.