Maruti Suzuki may launch affordable Fronx model with turbo engine
Maruti Suzuki has achieved a significant milestone, selling 100,000 units of its Fronx SUV in just 10 months. To further boost sales, the homegrown carmaker is looking to revamp Fronx's variant lineup, particularly for the turbo-petrol version. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales, said that the company is looking forward to higher sales figures for the BoosterJet engine on our shores. For reference, the initial projections for the capable mill were about 25% to 30%.
Fronx turbo sales lagging behind expectations
The Fronx is offered with three powertrain options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter bi-fuel CNG, and a 1.0-liter direct-injection turbo petrol (BoosterJet). Currently, the turbo-petrol Fronx accounts for just 7% of total sales, while CNG makes up 16%. The remaining comes from the regular 1.2-liter petrol engine. Srivastava noted that some customers might be sensitive to the price as the turbo variants, which come with many feel-good features, demand a premium over the trims with the 1.2-liter petrol motor.
Revisiting variant strategy for Fronx turbo model
To increase sales, Maruti Suzuki is considering introducing lower-spec versions of the Fronx turbo. Srivastava acknowledged that some customers who appreciate the turbo engine may not value certain features like the head-up display or a 360-degree-view camera. Without giving a timeline for the launch for a more affordable Fronx with turbo engine, he stated that the company is analyzing the market and relooking at the variant strategy.