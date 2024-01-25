Context

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, entered the middleweight segment with the Speed 400 in India. The motorcycle managed to capture the top spot in the sub-500cc neo-retro roadster category by offering more features and a potent engine at a relatively affordable price. Now, Hero MotoCorp is planning to snatch the champion's crown with its all-new Mavrick 440.

Design

Hero Mavrick 440 looks more pleasing to the eye

Triumph Speed 400 gets a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. Hero Mavrick 440 sports a muscular 13.5-liter fuel tank, a round projector LED headlamp with split-type H-shaped DRLs, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch designer diamond-cut wheels.

Safety

Triumph Speed 400 provides better electronic riding aids

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Hero Mavrick 440 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider safety. The former gets inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit, while the latter has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear end. Additionally, the Triumph Speed 400 gets a ride-by-wire throttle and a traction control system.

Performance

The Speed 400 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 39hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. The Mavrick 440 is backed by a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. It delivers a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Speed 400 can be yours at Rs. 2.33 lakh. On the other hand, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite the higher price tag, we believe that the Speed 400 makes more sense with its better safety kit and potent engine.

Poll