How Karizma CE differs from standard XMR model
To commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Hero Group founder, the late Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the limited-run Karizma CE. Based on the Karizma XMR 210, the special model features a host of upgrades and design elements, including an exclusive production number. Here, we go through all the cosmetic changes and upgrades the 'Commemorative Edition' offers over the standard XMR.
The Karizma CE flaunts an aggressive semi-fairing and rider-only saddle
Unlike the aerodynamic front fairing on the standard Karizma XMR 210, the CE flaunts an aggressive semi-fairing, an LED projector headlamp with X-shaped DRLs, automatic illumination function, and a sharp-looking windscreen. The bike is underpinned by a red-colored trellis frame. It features an aluminum plaque on both sides and a rider-only saddle with a carbon fiber backstopper. It rides on 17-inch designer wheels
It features an upswept Akrapovic exhaust
To improve the airflow on the Karizma CE, Hero MotoCorp has used a high-end upswept exhaust system from performance part maker Akrapovic. It not only looks premium but also improves the mass-centralization of the motorcycle.
The bike features disc brakes and dual-channel ABS for safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the limited-run Karizma CE comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It uses floating-type calipers to ensure improved performance. Unlike the standard model, this special motorcycle gets an adjustable suspension setup from Ohlins. It features fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
It will likely feature a retuned 210cc single-cylinder engine
Hero MotoCorp is yet to disclose the technical specifications of the special-edition Hero Karizma CE. We expect it to feature the 210cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine from the standard model, albeit in a retuned avatar.
How much will the limited-run Hero Karizma CE cost?
While Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the pricing of the Karizma CE in India, we expect the motorcycle to command a hefty premium over the standard version. It will launch on July 1. For reference, the Karizma XMR 210 costs Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 100 units, the special 'Commemorative Edition' will surely appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors on our shores.