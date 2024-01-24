Design

The Karizma CE flaunts an aggressive semi-fairing and rider-only saddle

Unlike the aerodynamic front fairing on the standard Karizma XMR 210, the CE flaunts an aggressive semi-fairing, an LED projector headlamp with X-shaped DRLs, automatic illumination function, and a sharp-looking windscreen. The bike is underpinned by a red-colored trellis frame. It features an aluminum plaque on both sides and a rider-only saddle with a carbon fiber backstopper. It rides on 17-inch designer wheels

Information

It features an upswept Akrapovic exhaust

To improve the airflow on the Karizma CE, Hero MotoCorp has used a high-end upswept exhaust system from performance part maker Akrapovic. It not only looks premium but also improves the mass-centralization of the motorcycle.

Safety

The bike features disc brakes and dual-channel ABS for safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the limited-run Karizma CE comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It uses floating-type calipers to ensure improved performance. Unlike the standard model, this special motorcycle gets an adjustable suspension setup from Ohlins. It features fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information

It will likely feature a retuned 210cc single-cylinder engine

Hero MotoCorp is yet to disclose the technical specifications of the special-edition Hero Karizma CE. We expect it to feature the 210cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine from the standard model, albeit in a retuned avatar.

Expectation

How much will the limited-run Hero Karizma CE cost?

While Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the pricing of the Karizma CE in India, we expect the motorcycle to command a hefty premium over the standard version. It will launch on July 1. For reference, the Karizma XMR 210 costs Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 100 units, the special 'Commemorative Edition' will surely appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors on our shores.