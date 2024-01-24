Design

The Concept EQG is an all-electric spinoff of the G-Class, featuring design updates that align it with Mercedes-Benz's new EQ lineup of electric vehicles. It boasts a solid panel with a 3D star pattern replacing the front grille, custom 22-inch aluminum wheels, and a storage box in place of the spare wheel carrier. The roof rack also features a bright LED strip along its front edge, hinting at the offroading potential of the EV.

Performance

Under the hood, the EQG concept comes with four individually controllable wheel-mounted electric motors and a two-speed gearbox offering low-range and high-range gearing. The battery is integrated into the ladder frame to ensure a low center of gravity. Mercedes-Benz has suggested that this quad-motor powertrain will make it into production. The EQG is anticipated to outperform the current V8-powered AMG G63's 0-100kp/h time of 4.5 seconds, making it the fastest G-Class when it enters series production.

Unique feature

The production SUV will include a G-Turn function which can be activated by a dashboard-mounted button. This allows electric motors on either side to turn wheels in opposite directions, enabling the EQG to perform on-the-spot 360-degree turns, similar to a tank. The driver can choose whether to turn left or right using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The all-electric EQG is slated to hit the Indian market later this year, along with several other new Mercedes-Benz models.