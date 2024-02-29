Next Article

Ferrari has equipped the Purosangue with a suspension lift function on both axles

Ferrari launches its first-ever SUV in India at Rs. 10.5cr

By Pradnesh Naik 11:55 am Feb 29, 202411:55 am

What's the story Ferrari's much-awaited Purosangue, the company's first-ever SUV model, has officially arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.5 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker has already begun delivering the SUV on our shores, with the first unit delivered in Bengaluru recently. The high-performance vehicle marks the entry of Ferrari into the performance SUV category, which is dominated by the Lamborghini Urus.

Design

Design and interiors of the Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue gets a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a large grille with the iconic 'Prancing Horse' logo, suicide-style rear doors, designer wheels, and sleek LED taillights. The luxurious four-seater cabin features premium leather upholstery, an electrochromic glass roof, paddle shifters, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags for safety. Indian customers can customize their SUVs with Ferrari shields on the sides, upgraded wheels, painted brake calipers, contrasting interior stitching, and a suspension lift function on both axles.

Information

Powering the behemoth is a 715hp, V12 engine

The Purosangue is backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that produces a maximum power of 715hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 716Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox with a four-wheel-drive system.

High demand

Order books closed until 2026

Due to overwhelming demand, the order books for the Ferrari Purosangue will remain closed until 2026. When they reopen, potential buyers should brace for a price hike of up to 20%. Current Ferrari owners will have their orders fulfilled first, while newcomers to the brand can expect their deliveries to follow later. Insiders say that customers are more than willing to wait for allocations to become available again.