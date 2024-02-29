Next Article

Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Red Bull Motorsports has teamed up with Dutch Drone Gods and Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) to develop the world's fastest camera drone. The quirky-looking high-speed drone demonstrated its abilities by keeping pace with Max Verstappen's 2024 Formula 1 car, the RB20, at Silverstone circuit. RBAT's technical director, Rob Gray, explained that they have utilized their knowledge in aerodynamics and composite design to optimize the drone for peak performance.

Weighing in at 985g, the drone is powered by a 5hp motor and can reach a top speed of 349km/h. It can accelerate from 100 to 200km/h in just two seconds. Ralph Hogenbirk, owner of Dutch Drone Gods, said that they used 3D printing and carbon CNC techniques to build the drone. Capable of generating 6Gs at maximum load, it can navigate racetracks at high speeds while capturing stable 4K footage at 60FPS or 5K footage at 30FPS.

Before racing alongside Red Bull's 2024 F1 car, the FPV drone outpaced the 1,050hp Tesla Model S Plaid. For reference, the Model S Plaid is known for challenging the likes of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in drag races. With a power-to-weight ratio of over 5,000hp/ton, the drone also displayed its remarkable speed and agility. It followed the 2024 RB20 racecar, driven by reigning F1 champion Verstappen, in wet track conditions.

The collaboration between Red Bull Motorsports, Dutch Drone Gods, and RBAT has produced a groundbreaking camera drone that highlights the potential of battery power, electric motors, and lightweight materials. It revolutionizes not only the automotive industry but also drone and camera technology, by pushing the boundaries. The drone's ability to keep up with high-performance vehicles like F1 cars and the Tesla Model S Plaid while capturing stable, high-resolution footage marks a new era in drone technology.