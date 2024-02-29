Next Article

2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR spotted testing in India: Check design, features

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 29, 2024

What's the story After the successful launch of CRETA (facelift) in India, Hyundai is now gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of the ALCAZAR. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the upcoming SUV has been spotted doing test runs, ahead of its anticipated launch in June. The test model showcases new features and will take design cues from its sibling, the CRETA. It is also expected to boast a fresh and unique appearance, along with a tech-loaded cabin.

Expected updates

The ALCAZAR (facelift) will flaunt several exterior and interior upgrades

The 2024 ALCAZAR (facelift) will sport a distinct front fascia and rear profile, complete with new LED headlamps and DRLs, an updated front bumper and grille, and a unique design for the tail lamps. The SUV will roll on new-age dual-tone alloy wheels. An additional color option is also anticipated. Inside, the changes will largely resemble those found in the refreshed CRETA, such as dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment panel and instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated seats.

Features and configuration

Expected features and seating configuration of the updated SUV

The updated ALCAZAR is expected to maintain the same cabin space and seating configurations as the current model, offering both a six-seater and a seven-seater version. Features like a panoramic sunroof, USB chargers for all three rows, AC vents in the third row with speed control, and dual wireless chargers will be retained. The SUV will also get a premium eight-speaker Bose sound system, an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, and an air purifier with an AQI display.

Specifications and rivals

Powertrain options and rivals

Under the hood, the engine options for the new-generation ALCAZAR will remain the same as the current model, featuring a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor(116hp/250Nm). With these updates, a slight price increase is expected for the refreshed SUV. The facelifted model is expected to boost sales, since the new CRETA has already recorded over 51,000 bookings in just one month. Once launched, the ALCAZAR will rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.