Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

How 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 fares against TVS Apache 200

By Pradnesh Naik 03:11 am Feb 29, 202403:11 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 version of the Pulsar NS200 in India. The updated model now features an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument cluster. Priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), Bajaj's streetfighter rivals the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Between these two capable models, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

The quarter-liter streetfighter segment has been growing at a rapid rate in India. This is primarily due to the popularity of 200-250cc bikes among college students and young professionals. To claim the top spot, Bajaj Auto has updated its popular NS200 with modern features. However, can it rival the popular TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on our shores?

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 looks more appealing with updated features

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a perimeter frame and features a muscular fuel tank, angular LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, a digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sits on a double-cradle frame and has a sculpted fuel tank, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, and a slim taillight.

Both streetfighters get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

Both the Pulsar NS200 and Apache RTR 200 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The former gets inverted front forks, while the latter has telescopic forks at the front. Suspension duties on the rear end of both models are taken care of by a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit.

The Pulsar NS200 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Pulsar NS200 is a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates 24.13hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is backed by a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, air-and-oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 16.8Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter uses a 5-speed unit.

Which one is better?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.55 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will set you back by Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS200 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and powerful engine.