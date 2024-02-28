BYD Seal to debut on March 5, bookings now open
BYD is now taking bookings for its upcoming Seal EV sedan, set to launch in India on March 5. The booking amount remains undisclosed, but BYD is offering a special incentive for early birds. As the official e-mobility partner of UEFA European Football Championship 2024, the company will give customers who book the Seal by April 30, a chance to win tickets to a UEFA match.
Exclusive scheme for early bookings
If you book the BYD Seal before April 30, you can enter an exclusive contest. BYD India will select a certain number of winners to receive a free UEFA match ticket as well as a round-trip flight from India to the match city. The Seal EV is anticipated to have a price tag of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Design and interior features
The BYD Seal boasts a stylish design, featuring sweptback headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, a blanked-off grille, and extra DRLs on the front bumper. Flush door handles, two-tone wheels, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a rear bumper diffuser are also available. Inside, the car is expected to showcase a blue theme, wireless phone connectivity, a rotating touchscreen panel, automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console.
It offers a 700km range
Internationally, the Seal EV comes with a choice of 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh battery options. It claims a range of up to 700km on a single full charge. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.