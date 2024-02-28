Next Article

BYD Seal to debut on March 5, bookings now open

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:04 pm Feb 28, 202407:04 pm

What's the story BYD is now taking bookings for its upcoming Seal EV sedan, set to launch in India on March 5. The booking amount remains undisclosed, but BYD is offering a special incentive for early birds. As the official e-mobility partner of UEFA European Football Championship 2024, the company will give customers who book the Seal by April 30, a chance to win tickets to a UEFA match.

Offer

Exclusive scheme for early bookings

If you book the BYD Seal before April 30, you can enter an exclusive contest. BYD India will select a certain number of winners to receive a free UEFA match ticket as well as a round-trip flight from India to the match city. The Seal EV is anticipated to have a price tag of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specs

Design and interior features

The BYD Seal boasts a stylish design, featuring sweptback headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, a blanked-off grille, and extra DRLs on the front bumper. Flush door handles, two-tone wheels, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a rear bumper diffuser are also available. Inside, the car is expected to showcase a blue theme, wireless phone connectivity, a rotating touchscreen panel, automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console.

Performance

It offers a 700km range

Internationally, the Seal EV comes with a choice of 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh battery options. It claims a range of up to 700km on a single full charge. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.