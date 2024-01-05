How 2024 Bajaj Chetak e-scooter fares against Ather 450S

1/6

Auto 2 min read

How 2024 Bajaj Chetak e-scooter fares against Ather 450S

By Pradnesh Naik 10:35 am Jan 05, 202410:35 am

Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest two-wheeler makers, has launched the 2024 version of its popular e-scooter, the Chetak. The EV's performance has witnessed an improvement and it now features a state-of-the-art charging technology. With a starting price tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh, the scooter rivals the likes of the Ather 450S. How does it fare against the competition?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in awareness of green mobility solutions and their benefits, the Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed a massive jump in the popularity of electric vehicles. EV start-ups such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy, along with established brands like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Hero MotoCorp are competing for the top spot in the electric scooter segment.

3/6

Bajaj Chetak looks more visually appealing

Ather 450S flaunts an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display. The 2024 Bajaj Chetak gets an oval-shaped LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, LED DRL, a flat footboard, body-colored designer mirrors, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and metallic body panels.

4/6

Both EVs are equipped with a combined braking system (CBS)

For rider safety, the Ather 450S has disc brakes on both wheels, while the 2024 Bajaj Chetak gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Both e-scooters are equipped with a combined braking system (CBS). The former gets telescopic front forks, while the latter has a single-sided front fork. Both EVs sport a rear mono-shock unit.

5/6

The 2024 Chetak promises a longer riding range

The Ather 450S draws power from a 5.4kW mid-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 2.9kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge. The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8kW electric motor that is paired with a larger 3.2kWh IP67-rated battery pack. It has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 127km per charge.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ather 450S can be yours at Rs. 1.18 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Bajaj Chetak ranges between Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Chetak makes more sense on our shores with its attractive neo-retro design, and longer riding range, along with better brand reach and value.