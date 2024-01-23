Everything we know about Jeep's upcoming Wagoneer S EV

It will be up for grabs in late-2024

Jeep recently let slip some official images of its upcoming SUV, the Wagoneer S, on social media before quickly removing them. Luckily, a user managed to download the images and share them, giving us a sneak peek at the production version of the vehicle. Set to hit the US market later this year, the Wagoneer S will be sold exclusively as an electric vehicle.

How will the car look like?

As per the leaked pictures, the Jeep Wagoneer S EV will have a lengthy bonnet with sharp lines, a full-width LED DRL, a sunroof, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone rims. A shark-fin antenna, a wing, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillight will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Features and performance

The 2025 Wagoneer S is expected to come with all-wheel-drive as standard, boasting a pair of electric motors that produce a combined 600hp of power. This powerful setup will allow the SUV to go from 0-97km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds. The vehicle will likely be built on Stellantis' new STLA Large Platform, which can accommodate both 400- and 800V configurations and battery packs ranging from 85-118kWh.

Platform and future EVs

Stellantis' STLA Large Platform is designed for D and E-segment vehicles and can support combustion mills and hybrid powertrains, in addition to electric vehicles. By 2026, the platform is set to underpin eight EVs across five brands, with Jeep and Dodge leading the charge in North America. Stellantis also promises enhanced "propulsion system performance" through over-the-air updates for vehicles built on this platform.