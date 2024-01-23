Revolt Motors launches RV400 BRZ electric bike for Rs. 1.38L

The electric bike offers 0-100% charge in 4.5 hours

Revolt Motors, an electric motorcycle manufacturer, has introduced its latest model, the RV400 BRZ, at a special price of Rs. 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The eco-friendly bike comes in five eye-catching colors: Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black. As per Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the RV400 BRZ aims to provide riders with an affordable yet thrilling biking experience while promoting sustainable mobility.

The electric bike has a range of up to 150km

The RV400 BRZ boasts a powerful 72V, 3.24kWh Lithium-ion battery, providing an impressive range of up to 150km in Eco Mode, 100km in Normal Mode, and 80km in Sport Mode. Charging is quick and efficient, with a 0-75% charge in just three hours and a full 0-100% charge in 4.5 hours. Additionally, the electric motorcycle features a regenerative braking system that improves energy efficiency and ensures a smooth ride.

It requires lifting the stand for ignition

Safety and innovation are key aspects of the RV400 BRZ. The bike requires lifting the stand for ignition and includes a Combination Braking System (CBS) for secure stops. A digital display offers real-time information on speed, battery level, riding mode, and temperature. These features guarantee rider safety while providing a hassle-free and enjoyable ride experience.

How to book RV400 BRZ?

To purchase their RV400 BRZ, enthusiasts can visit Revolt Motors' official website or find an authorized dealership nearby. With a focus on delivering value and an exhilarating ride experience, the RV400 BRZ aims to make sustainable mobility a reality for more riders. It offers a stylish and effortless motoring experience that is both budget-friendly and eco-conscious.