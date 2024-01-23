Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) bookings commence, deliveries in February

Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) bookings commence, deliveries in February

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:10 pm Jan 23, 202402:10 pm

The car rivals Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun

Citroen is now accepting pre-orders for the C3 Aircross (automatic) against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Deliveries are slated to start in the latter half of next month. The automatic version is expected to cost around Rs. 1 lakh more than the manual model. According to dealer sources, the starting cost for the C3 Aircross's automatic version will undercut its competitors, potentially attracting a wider customer base.

Automatic gearbox details and variants

The Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) will be equipped with a torque converter gearbox from Japanese transmission manufacturer Aisin. This 6-speed unit is identical to the one found in the Indonesian model. The automatic version will retain the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine used in the manual variant. We believe that the top two trims of the C3 Aircross will be offered with the automatic transmission option.

Competing with midsize SUVs in India

By introducing an automatic gearbox, Citroen aims to boost the C3 Aircross's appeal among buyers seeking an SUV with an automated transmission. The vehicle faces competition from various midsize SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Stellantis, Citroen's parent company, plans to invest an additional Rs. 2,000 crore in Citroen India to further solidify its presence in the country.

How much will it cost?

In India, the manual version of Citroen C3 Aircross starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base You model, and goes up to Rs. 12.1 lakh for the range-topping Plus (7-seater) DT version (all prices, ex-showroom). The automatic variants will be priced higher.

