Hero MotoCorp unveils Mavrick 440, bookings to commence in February

By Akash Pandey 01:34 pm Jan 23, 202401:34 pm

Hero MotoCorp has revealed its newest premium motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, at the Global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Drawing inspiration from last year's Harley-Davidson X 440, the Mavrick 440 will be sold in Hero's top-tier showrooms, including 'Premia,' which also retails the Karizma XMR. Bookings for the Mavrick 440 will commence in February, with the deliveries beginning in April. Alongside the Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp also introduced the Xtreme 125R.

Earlier, there were talks of a partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson to develop mid-range bikes together, starting with a shared platform for the X 440 and Mavrick 440. Both premium motorcycles will be manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's Neemrana facility in Rajasthan. The Mavrick 440 is expected to be priced between Rs. 2.1-2.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic 350, and Triumph Scrambler and Speed 400.

It sports fork-styled alloy wheels

The Mavrick 440 boasts a robust design featuring a bulbous fuel tank with shrouds, a round headlamp with LED DRLs, and a wide handlebar, giving it a muscular appearance. Additionally, it offers a full LED lighting setup. The model enhances its brawny feel with a stubby tail section and scooped-out single-piece seat. To complete its distinctive look, the motorcycle includes tuning fork-styled alloy wheels and a short exhaust. It offers five different color schemes across three variants.

A 440cc, single-cylinder engine powers the motorcycle

The Mavrick 440 features a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, BS6 and E20-compliant engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine produces 27hp of power and a peak torque of 38Nm. Hero has chosen 43mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock for the rear suspension. The braking system relies on discs at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS. For added convenience, the bike includes a fully digital LCD instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, connected features, smartphone integration, and a turn-by-turn navigation system.

Market outlook for premium motorcycles

According to automotive industry data, motorcycles in the 250cc-500cc range accounted for about 7,70,000 units during FY 2023, with Royal Enfield holding a dominant 93% market share. Experts predict that the 350cc-500cc motorcycle segment will outpace the overall two-wheeler market in FY24 by registering a 15% increase in sales. The Mavrick 440 represents Hero MotoCorp's latest effort to establish itself as a significant player in the premium motorcycle market.