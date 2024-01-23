Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 125R in India at Rs. 95,000

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 125R in India at Rs. 95,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:09 pm Jan 23, 202401:09 pm

The bike is up for grabs in three shades

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 125R, an eye-catching new motorbike, at Hero World 2024. With a starting price tag of Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Xtreme 125R is set to compete in the high-end segment of the 125cc commuter market, primarily against the TVS Raider 125. The fresh design of this model distinguishes it from Hero's conventional commuter motorcycles.

2/4

Design and features of the Hero Xtreme 125R

The Xtreme 125R boasts sharp styling, featuring a one-of-a-kind headlamp at the front that gives the bike its unique appearance. The low-set headlamp is flanked by LED turn indicators and what seems to be DRLs on top. The bike's sleek look is emphasized by an aggressively designed fuel tank with extensions on both sides, split-style seats, and split grab rails for a sporty vibe. Additionally, it includes a digital instrument console with an LCD panel that displays various information.

3/4

Engine specifications and safety

Hero Xtreme 125R is equipped with a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.5hp of power, and 10.5Nm of torque. The mill is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike features 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a Showa-developed mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking capabilities are provided by a single front disc and either a drum/disc brake on the rear, depending on the variant. IBS (Hero's version of CBS) and single-channel ABS are also offered.

4/4

Pricing and availability

In India, the IBS version of the Hero Xtreme 125R costs Rs. 95,000, while the ABS variant sports a price figure of Rs. 99,500 (ex-showroom). The bike is up for grabs in three shades: Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black. It will be up for grabs at dealerships across the country from February 20 onward.