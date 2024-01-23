BMW i7 becomes costlier by Rs. 10L: Check new prices

BMW i7 becomes costlier by Rs. 10L: Check new prices

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Jan 23, 2024

The car starts at Rs. 2.13 crore

BMW has announced a price increase of up to Rs. 10 lakh for its top-of-the-line electric sedan, the i7, in India. This news comes after the automaker shared plans last month to raise prices on all its vehicles by up to 2%. The i7 is available in two versions, the xDrive60 M Sport and the M70 xDrive, with only the former experiencing the mentioned price hike.

Revised pricing and features

With the updated pricing, the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport now costs Rs. 2.13 crore, while the M70 xDrive remains unchanged at Rs. 2.5 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The i7 features a 31.3-inch BMW theatre display in the back, a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. Power-adjustable front and rear seats with massage capabilities, and ambient lighting are also available.

Performance specifications of BMW i7

Under the hood, the BMW i7 is equipped with a 101.7kWh battery pack that powers dual motors, to generate 675hp of power and 1,100Nm of torque. Boasting a range of up to 560km on a single charge, this electric sedan can go from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. These impressive performance stats make the i7 a strong competitor in the luxury electric vehicle market.

BMW has also hiked the prices of these cars

This January, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has become costlier by Rs. 50,000, and now starts at Rs. 43.9 lakh. BMW X1 has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 90,000 and now begins at Rs. 49.50 lakh. Finally, the price of the BMW X5 has gone up to Rs. 1.10 lakh, and it now starts at Rs. 96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).