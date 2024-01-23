Royal Enfield Hunter 450 previewed in spy shots: Expected features

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 previewed in spy shots: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:44 am Jan 23, 2024

It will debut by 2024-end

Royal Enfield is broadening its horizons with the development of the Hunter 450. It will be a city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450 adventure tourer, which made its debut at Motoverse 2023. The Hunter 450 has been spotted on Indian roads in recent spy shots, but there's no official launch date yet. It's anticipated to hit the market by 2024-end and will be more budget-friendly than the Himalayan 450.

Shared underpinnings with Himalayan 450

The soon-to-be-released Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will share some components with the well-received Himalayan 450. It will have a stepped-up single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank, a circular headlight, rounder mirrors, a raised instrument cluster, and fork gaiters. The bike will have a side-slung exhaust and should ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. The kerb weight is yet to be disclosed.

Performance, safety, and suspension

The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 should draw power from a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It makes 39hp of power and 40Nm of peak torque in the Himalayan 450. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels will ensure safety. Suspension duties will be handled by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should be cheaper than the Himalayan 450 which costs between Rs. 2.85-2.98 lakh (ex-showroom).