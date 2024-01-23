Tata Harrier EV's patent images leak before debut: Expected features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tata Harrier EV's patent images leak before debut: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Jan 23, 202412:05 am

It will start at around Rs. 35 lakh

Leaked patent images of Tata Motors's upcoming Harrier EV have surfaced, giving us a sneak peek into the design changes. Set to launch in 2024, the Harrier EV will be Tata Motors' flagship electric vehicle, competing with Mahindra's XUV800 electric SUV, which is also expected to be released this year. The Harrier EV will have a futuristic design, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and around 500km of range per charge.

2/4

Exterior design changes in Harrier EV

The leaked designs showcase significant alterations to the Harrier EV compared to its diesel counterpart. The most striking change is the closed grille design with horizontal slats, replacing the traditional grille and eliminating the need for extensive air intake. A lower grille with vertical slats will help cool the advanced battery system. The front-end will also feature a sleek, modern triangular headlight design and sleek LED DRLs positioned above the headlights.

3/4

Premium interior features and technology

Inside, the Harrier EV will boast a range of features, such as a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, touch-based HVAC controls, and a 360-degree surround view camera. Other highlights will include automatic climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless charging, an air purifier, and ambient lighting. Tata Motors may also introduce best-in-class and segment-first features.

4/4

Expected battery specs and pricing

Built on Tata Motors' Gen II EV architecture, the Harrier EV will surpass the Gen I platform used in the Nexon EV. It's expected to house a powerful battery pack ranging from 60kWh to 80kWh, offering an impressive range of around 500km on a full charge. With a starting price of approximately Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier EV is set to go head-to-head with Mahindra's XUV800 electric SUV in a competitive showdown.