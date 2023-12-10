Mixed sales results for Tata Motors in India this November

By Pradnesh Naik 04:10 pm Dec 10, 202304:10 pm

Popularity of Tata Altroz saw a dip in November, with YoY sales dropping by 2.54% (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, one of India's leading carmakers, experienced mixed sales results for its various models in November 2023. The sales data highlighted both steady performers and significant shifts, with some models enjoying growth while others faced a decline. Last month, the automaker's total sales reached 46,070 units, which is a slight increase of 30 units compared to the same period last year.

Tata Safari witnessed a growth of over 53% in November

Tata Punch saw an impressive 18.56% growth, selling 14,383 units in November compared to 12,131 units last year. Tiago and its EV version experienced an 8.06% increase, while Harrier and Safari witnessed a 9.77% and 53.58% growth, respectively. However, Nexon and its EV counterpart experienced a 6.02% decrease in YoY sales. Altroz saw a minor decline of 2.54%, and the Tigor faced a substantial drop of 58.73%.

Month-on-month sales performance

When comparing MoM sales data, Harrier and Safari showed significant growth of 22.68% and 64.70% respectively in November compared to October 2023. Tiago and its EV version demonstrated a modest increase of 2.84%, while Tigor and its EV variant registered a 13.56% growth. Conversely, Nexon and its electric version saw an 11.67% decline in sales. Meanwhile, Punch experienced a decrease of 6.10%, and Altroz faced a notable drop of 17.20%.