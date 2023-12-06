Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to debut this week: What to expect

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to debut this week: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki is gearing up to unveil the new-generation Ninja ZX-6R at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023 event. The supersport offering boasts a refreshed design, innovative features, and improved performance over its predecessor. The motorcycle's fierce look has been elevated with a front end that harkens back to the first-generation model. The bike will likely be available in the KRT color scheme, along with two dual-tone shades: Metallic Flat Spark Black/Ebony shade and Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Graphite Gray.

The supersport flaunts dual LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It follows the brand's aggressive design philosophy and features a full fairing, dual LED headlamps, an upright windscreen, angular mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, and split-type seats. The bike now sports a Bluetooth-compatible TFT screen that provides call and SMS notifications, as well as navigation updates. The sporty offering rides on 17-inch lightweight wheels with wide tires for better grip on both the streets and racetracks.

It packs a 129hp, 636cc, inline-four engine

The Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four-cylinder engine that generates 129hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless upshifts and downshifts. The power output of the engine can be altered using four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and rider-customizable.

The motorcycle gets an adjustable Showa suspension setup

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features Showa's Separate Function Forks (SFF-BP) at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock at the rear, providing rebound, compression, and preload adjustability. Braking on the middleweight supersport model is handled by 310mm dual front discs and a single 220mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system. With these enhancements, the price is anticipated to be around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.