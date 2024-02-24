Ferrari Purosangue features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ferrari)

India's first Ferrari Purosangue SUV arrives in Bengaluru: Check details

By Pradnesh Naik 07:10 pm Feb 24, 2024

What's the story India has welcomed its first-ever Purosangue, Ferrari's only luxury performance SUV, which was delivered to a proud owner in Bengaluru. The groundbreaking vehicle from the iconic Italian automaker made its global debut in 2022 and is the brand's first four-door, four-seater rough-roading model. The sleek Nero Daytona black Purosangue boasts blacked-out wheels, a carbon center cap, an Iroko interior, and eye-catching red brake calipers.

Design and performance

Design and performance of Ferrari Purosangue

The Ferrari labels the Purosangue as a sports car on stilts. It features a low-slung roof, a long hood, a coupe-like roofline, and short overhangs. With a 180mm ground clearance and an extra set of rear-hinged doors for easy access, this vehicle is both stylish and practical. Under the hood, a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine generates 715hp/716Nm, enabling the Purosangue to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach top speeds of over 310km/h.

Features and competition

Features, price, competition

This high-performance SUV comes equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, active suspension, torque vectoring at the front axle, an e-differential at the rear, and four-wheel steering. Although the official price has not been announced, it is expected to start at around Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom) before options. The Purosangue will face stiff competition in the luxury SUV market from rivals such as the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante Trofeo, and Lamborghini Urus Performante.