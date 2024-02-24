The upcoming CB350X will take design elements from the Honda CB350RS (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda CB350X rendered based on leaked design: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 06:38 pm Feb 24, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Honda is reportedly developing a new adventure motorcycle based on the CB350 platform, with recent design patents revealing an adventure bike and a scrambler. Automotive enthusiast Pratyush Rout has created a render of the Honda CB350X ADV, inspired by these leaked designs and drawing comparisons for the upcoming model. The concept showcases a rugged ADV/tourer motorcycle with design elements and color themes reminiscent of Honda's flagship ADV, the Africa Twin.

Next Article

Design and features

Design, features expected on upcoming Honda CB350X

Honda CB350X will feature a sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds, a round LED headlight similar to the CB350 series, a tall windscreen, knuckle protectors, and a unique front beak. Additionally, it will get a roomy rider's seat, a stepped split pillion seat, and a grab rail that doubles as an integrated luggage rack. The upswept exhaust could be identical to the standard CB350, complementing the overall design. The tail light and rear turn indicators might also resemble the CB350RS.

Expected launch timeline

Competition and expected launch

Honda's foray into the single-cylinder adventure bike market aims to compete with models like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, BMW G 310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure, and Yezdi Adventure. The anticipated motorcycle is expected to weigh around 195kg, deliver 20.78hp/30Nm, and come equipped with a five-speed gearbox and conventional suspension. Priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom), we expect it to launch toward the end of 2024.