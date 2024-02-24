The new-age 650cc motorcycles will expand Royal Enfield 650 line-up to 6 models

All-new Royal Enfield Scram 650, Classic 650 in the works

By Pradnesh Naik 05:37 pm Feb 24, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield is gearing up to expand its 650cc lineup with the anticipated launch of the Classic 650 and Scram 650 motorcycles. These models were recently spotted during road tests in Chennai, as revealed in spy photos by automotive enthusiast DerpBDerpy. The company's plan to release four motorcycles per year has already seen the debut of the Shotgun 650, with three more launches expected in 2024.

Design

Design and features of Classic 650 and Scram 650

The Classic 650 bears a striking resemblance to an elongated Classic 350, exuding a timeless charm and subtle elegance. In contrast, the Scram 650 looks like a beefed-up Interceptor 650, likely to be named Interceptor Bear 650 upon release. The Scram 650 is anticipated to be the most feature-rich and lightweight RE 650. It might boast premium components such as Showa-sourced inverted front forks and the bikemaker's new Tripper Dash screen, as seen on the Himalayan 450.

650cc portfolio

Distinct umbrellas within Royal Enfield's 650cc portfolio

Royal Enfield's 650cc motorcycle range is split into two distinct categories. One features the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, while the other includes the Super Meteor 650 and the recently launched Shotgun 650. This division is crucial for the company, as each category receives different equipment. The Classic 650 will join the lower-tier, less-equipped bikes with a conventional instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, and a silver engine bay. Meanwhile, the Scram will feature modern equipment and a blacked-out engine.

Expected specifications

Engine specifications and tuning differences

Both the Classic 650 and Scram 650 will be powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine generating 47hp of power and 52Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. However, engine tuning might vary between the two motorcycles to suit their respective personalities. The Scram 650 will feature a single-sided exhaust and knobby tires with a minimal tail, while the Classic 650 will stay true to its signature, old-school design.