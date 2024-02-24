The upcoming C3X will likely roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen C3X coupe SUV spotted testing in cold weather

What's the story Citroen is gearing up to introduce its fourth model in India, the C3X coupe SUV. In the latest development, its camouflaged mules have been spotted undergoing cold weather testing. Slated for an arrival in the first quarter of 2025, the C3X's design inspiration comes from the C3 Aircross but will boast a distinct coupe SUV roofline. This fresh addition to the market will go head-to-head with the Tata Curvv, making it the second coupe SUV in its segment by year-end.

Design and features of upcoming Citroen C3X

Despite the test vehicle's rear end being camouflaged with a boxy appearance, it seems to be concealing the unique roofline. Glimpses of the Citroen grille and the C3 Aircross's signature headlamps are also visible. The C3X is likely to inherit the Aircross's interior and features but will only be available as a five-seater. Underneath, it is expected to house a 1.2-liter turbo engine generating 110hp/215Nm, with options for a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Pricing and market advantage for Citroen C3X

The Citroen C3X will hold a competitive edge in its segment as one of only two vehicles featuring a coupe SUV design, which should help it gain traction in the market. When it hits showrooms, it is projected to carry a premium of up to Rs. 70,000 over the C3 Aircross. With an estimated price range of Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen is aiming to make a significant splash with this distinctive offering.