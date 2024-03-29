Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 01:25 pm Mar 29, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Ather Energy is set to unveil its newest family scooter, the Rizta, on April 6 in India. The company has already started accepting pre-bookings for this much-anticipated electric vehicle (EV) on its official website. Prospective buyers can secure their booking with a nominal fee of Rs. 999. Take a look at everything we know about the upcoming all-electric scooter.

Design and features

Ather Rizta: A family-friendly scooter with spacious seating

The Ather Rizta is designed as a family-friendly scooter, featuring a larger seat than its predecessor, the Ather 450X. The CEO of Ather Energy has stated that Rizta's seat will be the most spacious in the market. Additionally, it is expected to offer ample underseat storage space. For comparison, the Ather 450 range provides a 22-liter storage compartment.

Performance highlights

The e-scooter showcases impressive water wading and durability

In a recent promotional video, Ather Energy demonstrated the Rizta's impressive water-wading capacity as it navigated through approximately 1.3ft of water. The robustness of the scooter's battery was also showcased in a teaser video, where it survived a drop from a height equivalent to a four-story building without any damage.

Additional releases

Ather Energy to release new OTA updates and smart accessories

Alongside the launch of the Rizta, Ather Energy plans to release its new Atherstack 6 Over-The-Air (OTA) update. The company will also unveil a smart accessory named 'Halo,' which is speculated to be a smart helmet. These additional releases are part of the company's strategy to enhance the overall user experience with their products.