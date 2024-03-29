Next Article

The upcoming Pulsar 400 will take design inspiration from the Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj to unveil its largest Pulsar model on May 3

By Pradnesh Naik 12:48 pm Mar 29, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch its most substantial Pulsar model yet on May 3, according to CNBC-TV18. The Pulsar series, which first hit the market in 2001, has had a significant impact on India's two-wheeler industry. However, the company has not yet released any images or specific details about this new motorcycle. Here's everything we know about the upcoming middleweight offering.

Safety features

Anticipated features of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400

The forthcoming Pulsar 400 is expected to incorporate a perimeter frame from the Pulsar NS200, albeit in a slightly modified avatar. It will likely be equipped with ByBre disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS, sourced from Bosch. The suspension duties on the bike would be handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Expected powertrain

Potential engine specifications for the new Pulsar 400

The new Pulsar model might utilize the engine from the Dominar 400, which is based on the engine block of KTM's previous-generation 390 Duke. This 373cc engine has been extensively modified by Bajaj Auto for a more manageable nature compared to KTM's high-revving mill. In the Dominar 400, the motor generates 39hp of power at 8,800rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 6,500rpm.

Information

Bajaj's groundbreaking CNG-powered motorcycle in the works

In addition to the Pulsar 400, Bajaj Auto is also developing a CNG-powered motorcycle. This innovative model is expected to be based on the Platina platform. Marking a first in production, the CNG-powered motorcycle is slated for launch in June 2024.