Top 5 performance-focused 125cc motorcycles you can buy in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:05 pm Feb 24, 202411:05 pm

What's the story India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. While a large number of offerings available on our shores belong to the commuter category, the market is now becoming more open to performance-focused motorcycles, especially in the 125cc class. With a wide variety of options available, here's our pick of the top five 125cc bikes that pack a punch.

Bike #1

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price starts at Rs. 80,416

Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets sporty graphics, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike gets a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider safety. It is backed by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 11.6hp/10.8Nm.

Bike #2

Honda SP 125: Price begins at Rs. 86,017

Honda SP 125 has a sloping fuel tank, fiber tank extensions, a single-piece seat, a body-colored grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It is equipped with a disc/drum brake setup, a CBS, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit in terms of safety. The bike runs on a 123.9cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates 10.7hp/10.9Nm.

Bike #3

Hero Xtreme 125R: Price starts at Rs. 95,000

Hero Xtreme 125R boasts an LED headlamp with DRLs, a sharp-looking fuel tank, angular tank extensions, split-type seats, sporty grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and an LCD display. For safety, it has a disc/drum brake setup, a CBS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the bike is a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 11.5hp/10.5Nm.

Bike #4

TVS Raider 125: Price begins at Rs. 95,219

TVS Raider 125 features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, a single-seat or split-type seat, and designer wheels. To ensure the rider's safety, it gets a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The sporty commuter draws power from a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill that churns out 15.3hp and 11.2Nm.

Bike #5

KTM 125 Duke: Costs Rs. 1.79 lakh

KTM 125 Duke flaunts the brand's edgy design philosophy and has a muscular 13.4-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular halogen headlamp, LED DRLs, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The streetfighter is fueled by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 14.3hp/12Nm.