Legendary Yamaha R1 may not return to India: Here's why

What's the story Yamaha's iconic R1, a pioneer in the liter-class supersport category, may not receive updates to comply with Europe's stricter Euro5+ emission standards set to take effect in 2025. This could lead to the discontinuation of the R1 lineup for road use in countries adhering to Euro regulations, which are largely similar to India's BS6 Phase 2 norms. However, the Japanese marque might still offer the R1 as a track-only model.

Stricter emission norms cited as reason for discontinuation

The Euro5+ norms aim to regulate emissions throughout a vehicle's lifespan and will apply to all motorcycles on sale from 2025. Reports citing a company spokesperson indicate that Yamaha is unlikely to update the R1 range to meet these standards. While Yamaha has shown interest in bringing limited units of some middleweight bikes to India, the latest development almost certainly means that the R1 and R1M won't make an official comeback in the country.

Decline of superbike class and Yamaha R1's history

The superbike segment has seen a decline in recent years as riders shift their focus toward adventure bikes, streetfighters, neo-retro models, and scramblers. Yamaha isn't the first manufacturer to face this challenge. Suzuki has already discontinued its flagship superbike, the GSX-1000R, in most global markets. To recall, the R1 first hit the scene in 1998 and was considered the top superbike at that time. Its latest generation was introduced in 2015, featuring electronic aids and MotoGP-inspired styling.