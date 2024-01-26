What's the story

Bajaj Auto is preparing for several new product releases in 2024, including the Pulsar N160. While the automaker is yet to reveal official launch date of the bike, a leak has tipped that the N160 will cost Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The main upgrade for the 2024 iteration will be a fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the previous semi-digital one. While the new instrument cluster will offer Bluetooth connectivity, it won't provide navigation feature.