2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 to launch at Rs. 1.33 lakh
Bajaj Auto is preparing for several new product releases in 2024, including the Pulsar N160. While the automaker is yet to reveal official launch date of the bike, a leak has tipped that the N160 will cost Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The main upgrade for the 2024 iteration will be a fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the previous semi-digital one. While the new instrument cluster will offer Bluetooth connectivity, it won't provide navigation feature.
The bike will have all-LED light fitments
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will remain mostly unchanged aside from the new instrument cluster. It will still lack the inverted front forks seen on the Pulsar NS160. The motorcycle will flaunt LED DRLs, bi-LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, a USB charging port, split seats, and an under-belly exhaust. The 165cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine is expected to remain unaltered, developing 15.8hp of power and 14.65Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.