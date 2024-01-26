Expected powertrain

Expected design and engine details of the upcoming Pulsar NS400

The forthcoming Pulsar NS400 will likely be powered by the new 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, currently found in the new-generation KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400. However, the tuning may be adjusted to offer improved riding experiences in urban settings. The overall design is expected to resemble the existing Pulsar 250 range but with more substantial body proportions to accommodate the larger 400cc mill.

Information

Pricing expectations and delivery timeline

While the Bajaj Pulsar NS400's launch is anticipated in March, deliveries are predicted to begin in April. In terms of pricing, the streetfighter motorcycle is estimated to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).