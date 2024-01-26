Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to arrive in March: What to expect
Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest motorcycle manufacturers, is preparing for the launch of its most potent offering in the Pulsar lineup yet, the NS400. The streetfighter is set to hit our shores in March. In the latest development, dealers have been informed about the upcoming release and have been instructed to get ready for the launch. To recall, the homegrown bikemaker had previously expressed its plan to introduce this motorcycle before the current fiscal year's end.
Expected design and engine details of the upcoming Pulsar NS400
The forthcoming Pulsar NS400 will likely be powered by the new 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, currently found in the new-generation KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400. However, the tuning may be adjusted to offer improved riding experiences in urban settings. The overall design is expected to resemble the existing Pulsar 250 range but with more substantial body proportions to accommodate the larger 400cc mill.
Pricing expectations and delivery timeline
While the Bajaj Pulsar NS400's launch is anticipated in March, deliveries are predicted to begin in April. In terms of pricing, the streetfighter motorcycle is estimated to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).