How Hyundai CRETA N Line will fare against Seltos X-Line

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Hyundai is all set to introduce the sporty N Line model of the popular CRETA in India on March 11. It will likely retain the overall silhouette of the standard model, but will feature several cosmetic upgrades to set it apart. Once launched, the performance-focused mid-size SUV will rival its cousin, the Kia Seltos X-Line, on our shores.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The mid-size SUV segment is highly competitive in India. Hyundai reigned supreme in the segment with CRETA. However, with the arrival of the Seltos, especially the top-tier X-Line variant, the status quo shifted toward Kia Motors on our shores. Hyundai is now planning to introduce the CRETA N Line to regain the top spot with this performance-centric model.

Design

Hyundai CRETA N Line will look more appealing and futuristic

The CRETA N Line will retain the overall design of the standard model, but with some unique accents, chromed door handles, sequential indicators, and a signature Thunder Blue color. Kia Seltos X-Line flaunts a dark gray matte paint, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, revised bumpers, skid plates, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interiors

The CRETA will feature a premium Bose sound system

The sporty exterior theme of the CRETA N Line will continue on the inside with an all-black cabin, vibrant red accents, premium Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. In comparison, the Kia Seltos X-Line gets premium dual-tone leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a twin 10.25-inch screen setup.

Performance

Kia Seltos X-Line gets two potent 1.5-liter powertrain options

Hyundai CRETA N Line will likely be available with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 158hp of power and 253Nm of torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Kia Seltos X-Line is fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (113.4hp/250Nm). The motors are mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kia Seltos X-Line can be yours between Rs. 19.6 lakh and Rs. 20.3 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the upcoming Hyundai CRETA N Line to start at around Rs. 21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CRETA N Line will make more sense on our shores with its futuristic design, sporty in-cabin experience, and sporty performance.