Mercedes-Benz's first ultra-luxury Mythos model to debut in 2025

What's the story Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its ultra-luxury Mythos model in 2025, after first announcing the sub-brand in May 2022. Mythos will focus on creating 'highly exclusive collectible cars' in limited quantities for dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors across the globe. The first model under the new brand is expected to be a speedster version of the SL, with a luxurious Maybach edition also in the works.

Speedster SL to lead upcoming Mythos lineup

The SL is likely to hit the market first, as Mercedes-Benz's chief designer Gordon Wagener had teased a red Concept Mercedes-Maybach SL in mid-2022. The concept car featured numerous double M logos on a contrasting black hood, divided by a central vertical fin. With the current-generation AMG SL 43 already priced at $109,900 (Rs. 91.09 lakh), the Maybach SL is anticipated to cost over $200,000 (Rs. 1.65 crore), while the Mythos variant could reach $300,000 (Rs. 2.48 crore).

Pricing and competition for Mythos models

The upcoming high-end vehicles will compete against luxury brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and McLaren. Mercedes-Benz aims to capitalize on the demand for ultra-luxury cars among wealthy customers, offering them an exclusive driving experience with the Mythos line-up. The automaker is set to make a bold statement in the world of luxury automobiles.