Hyundai CRETA N Line will roll on designer 18-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai CRETA N Line to debut on March 11

By Pradnesh Naik 05:15 pm Feb 23, 202405:15 pm

What's the story After the successful launch of the CRETA (facelift) in India, Hyundai is set to launch a sportier, more powerful N Line version of the mid-size SUV on March 11. Official bookings for the upcoming model are expected to begin soon, with deliveries expected to start a few weeks after the launch. We expect the CRETA N Line to boast a 158hp, 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine, which can also be found in the standard model.

What to expect

Transmission options and exterior features

Besides the seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit, the CRETA's N Line version will likely get the new six-speed manual gearbox from the i20 N Line and VENUE N Line. The exterior will showcase a revised front grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, an eye-catching roof spoiler, larger 18-inch wheels, and the signature Thunder Blue paint. Hyundai also plans to re-tune the suspension and equip the CRETA N Line with dual-tip exhaust pipe.

Interior upgrades

Interior upgrades and pricing details

Inside, the CRETA N Line's five-seater cabin will feature an all-black theme with unique 'N Line' elements such as a three-spoke steering wheel, and an N Line inscribed gear lever. The sporty SUV will also get red accents on the dashboard and premium leather upholstery. The vehicle is expected to be available in N8 and N10 variants, with prices starting at around Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).